Ardent Health Partners Announces Name Change to Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. ( (ARDT) ) has shared an update.

On May 22, 2025, Ardent Health Partners, Inc. announced a name change to Ardent Health, Inc., effective June 3, 2025, with the amendment approved by the Board of Directors and not requiring stockholder approval. The company’s stock will continue trading under the symbol ‘ARDT’ on the New York Stock Exchange. At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 21, 2025, 11 directors were elected, executive compensation was approved on a non-binding basis, and Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for 2025.

Spark’s Take on ARDT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARDT is a Outperform.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. receives an overall score of 76, reflecting strong financial performance, positive earnings call sentiments, and promising corporate developments. The company’s robust income growth and improved financial stability are significant strengths. Technical indicators suggest caution, while valuation metrics indicate potential upside. Recent executive changes and board expansions further support the company’s strategic direction.

More about Ardent Health Partners, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 458,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.12B

