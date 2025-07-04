Ardea Resources Advances Goongarrie Hub with Japanese Consortium Partnership

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale
Ardea Resources ( (AU:ARL) ) has provided an update.
Ardea Resources announced that a Japanese Consortium, including Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Corporation, has earned a 17.5% interest in the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project’s Goongarrie Hub by reaching a 50% milestone in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) budget. This development marks a significant step towards the project’s advancement and positions Ardea as a key player in the nickel-cobalt industry, potentially benefiting the local and national economies through a major Critical Minerals collaboration between Australia and Japan.
More about Ardea Resources
Ardea Resources is an ASX-listed nickel development company engaged in a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Corporation. The company focuses on developing the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) and its subset, the Goongarrie Hub, which hosts significant nickel-cobalt and Critical Mineral deposits. Ardea aims to build a large-scale, long-life nickel operation in Australia, contributing to the local and broader economies while adhering to high Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.
Average Trading Volume: 63,806
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$85.22M
