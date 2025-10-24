Ardagh Metal Packaging Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ( (AMBP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. presented to its investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a leading global supplier of sustainable metal beverage cans, operating in the packaging industry with a focus on innovative and recyclable solutions across Europe and the Americas.

In the third quarter of 2025, Ardagh Metal Packaging reported a solid financial performance with a 9% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, and a 6% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong operational efficiency and favorable market conditions.

Key financial highlights include a revenue increase to $1,428 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $208 million. The company experienced a 1% decline in global beverage can shipments, with growth in Europe offset by a decline in the Americas, particularly in Brazil. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong liquidity position and reduced its net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio.

The company has maintained its dividend per ordinary share at $0.10 and has raised its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $720-$735 million, anticipating continued growth in shipments and favorable currency effects.

Looking ahead, Ardagh Metal Packaging remains confident in its ability to navigate the current macroeconomic environment, with management expressing optimism about achieving its upgraded financial targets for the year, supported by ongoing innovation and market share gains.

