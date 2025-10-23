Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ardagh Metal Packaging ( (AMBP) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly interim dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share, payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 3, 2025. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and reflects its stable financial performance, reinforcing its position as a key player in the sustainable packaging industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMBP) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardagh Metal Packaging stock, see the AMBP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMBP is a Neutral.

Ardagh Metal Packaging’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its financial performance, which shows growth but is hindered by high leverage and negative equity. The earnings call provided a positive outlook with upgraded guidance, but technical analysis and valuation present mixed signals. The high dividend yield is a notable positive, but the negative P/E ratio reflects profitability challenges.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans, serving brand owners worldwide. As part of the Ardagh Group, AMP operates 23 production facilities across nine countries in Europe and the Americas, employing over 6,000 people and generating approximately $4.9 billion in sales in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 1,344,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.24B

