ArcWest Reports Promising Results from Rip Project Drill Program

ArcWest Exploration Inc. has announced the results of its first phase drill program at the Rip copper-molybdenum project in central British Columbia, funded by Copper Quest Exploration. The drill program confirmed the presence of a Cu-Mo mineralized porphyry system, with significant potential for further exploration as most geophysical targets remain untested. The company is optimistic about the project’s prospects and is planning additional exploration activities in 2025, supported by its strong financial position and strategic partnerships.

ArcWest Exploration Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and molybdenum projects. The company is actively involved in porphyry copper-gold projects and is exploring potential acquisitions to expand its portfolio. ArcWest is financially stable with significant insider ownership and is in discussions with potential funding partners for its projects.

