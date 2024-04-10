Arcutis Biotherapeutics Welcomes New CFO David Topper

An update from Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) is now available.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has appointed David Topper as the new Chief Financial Officer starting April 10, 2024. Topper brings extensive experience from Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals and has held leadership roles at firms such as General Atlantic and J.P. Morgan. His compensation package includes a base salary of $515,000, potential bonuses, and several equity awards, with provisions for severance benefits under certain conditions. This strategic hire aims to bolster the company’s financial leadership as it continues to navigate the dynamic biotech industry.

