Arcus Development Expands Private Placement and Plans TSX Listing

Arcus Development ( ($TSE:ADG.H) ) just unveiled an update.

Arcus Development Group Inc. has announced an increase in its private placement offerings, raising a total of $1.5 million through a combination of original and additional offerings. This financial move is accompanied by a share consolidation, reducing the number of shares in circulation, and aims to strengthen the company’s working capital and fund its Touleary project. Following these changes, Arcus plans to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 company, which could enhance its market presence and attract more investors.

Arcus Development Group Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in the White Gold District of Yukon Territory, with its primary project being the Touleary project.

Average Trading Volume: 99,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.96M

