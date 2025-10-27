Arcus Biosciences’ Promising Phase 1 Study on Renal Cell Carcinoma

Arcus Biosciences ((RCUS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Arcus Biosciences is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1, Open-label, Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study, to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetic Profile of AB521 Monotherapy and Combination Therapies in Participants With Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma and Other Solid Tumors. The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of casdatifan, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with cabozantinib or zimberelimab, for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma and other solid tumors. This research is significant as it explores new therapeutic options for these challenging cancer types.

The study tests the drug casdatifan, administered orally, either alone or in combination with cabozantinib or zimberelimab. The purpose is to determine the optimal dosing and safety profile for these interventions in treating renal cell carcinoma and other solid tumors.

This is an interventional study with a non-randomized, sequential model and no masking. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on determining the safety and appropriate dosing of the drugs involved.

The study began on September 7, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results that could influence treatment protocols.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Arcus Biosciences’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to new treatment approvals and market opportunities. Competitors in the oncology drug market will also be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue