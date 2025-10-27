Arcus Biosciences Advances Phase 3 Trial for Renal Cell Carcinoma

Arcus Biosciences ((RCUS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Arcus Biosciences is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind, Active-Control, Multicenter Phase 3 Trial of Casdatifan and Cabozantinib Versus Placebo and Cabozantinib in Patients With Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma.’ The study aims to evaluate progression-free survival in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma who have progressed after prior immunotherapy.

The trial tests the combination of casdatifan and cabozantinib against a placebo with cabozantinib. Casdatifan and cabozantinib are oral drugs intended to inhibit cancer progression, while the placebo serves as a control to measure the efficacy of casdatifan.

This randomized, double-blind study uses a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to improve patient outcomes.

The study began on June 2, 2025, with primary completion expected soon after. The latest update was on September 26, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Arcus Biosciences’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and competitive positioning in the oncology market. Investors should watch for updates as the study progresses.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

