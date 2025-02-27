Arctic Bioscience Achieves Record Sales and Secures New Financing for Growth

Arctic Bioscience AS ( (DE:9TD) ) has shared an announcement.

Arctic Bioscience reported a robust end to 2024, achieving its highest quarterly sales for dietary supplements and a 29% annual sales growth, driven by a strong European market performance. The company secured a NOK 30 million loan facility to support its path to positive cash flow, while continuing to develop its psoriasis drug candidate, HRO350, and a new drug for brain development in premature infants, with promising prospects for future growth.

More about Arctic Bioscience AS

Arctic Bioscience is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements derived from unique bioactive marine raw materials. The company is focused on creating HRO350, an oral drug candidate for treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis, and markets dietary supplements globally under the brand ROMEGA®.

YTD Price Performance: 76.92%

Average Trading Volume: 1,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €7.26M

For an in-depth examination of 9TD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.