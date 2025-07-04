Arcs Company Reports Stable Q1 Financial Results with Positive Outlook

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest update is out from Arcs Company ( (JP:9948) ).

Arcs Company reported consolidated financial results for the three months ending May 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 3.7% compared to the previous year. Despite a marginal decline in ordinary profit, the company experienced a 5.1% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a stable financial performance. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio slightly decreased from 65.1% to 64.1%, reflecting minor changes in its financial position. Arcs Company forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, suggesting a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Arcs Company

Arcs Company, Limited is listed on the Tokyo and Sapporo Stock Exchanges and operates in the retail sector, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods.

Average Trading Volume: 66,544

Current Market Cap: Yen169.2B

