Arcs Company Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Forecasts Continued Growth

Arcs Company reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025, showing a 2.8% increase in net sales to ¥608,284 million. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners, indicating a challenging year with a decrease in comprehensive income by 30.5%. The company maintained a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 65.1% and increased its annual dividends per share to ¥74.00, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. Looking ahead, Arcs Company forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, with a focus on improving profitability and maintaining steady dividend payouts.

Arcs Company, Limited is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo and Sapporo Stock Exchanges. It operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services. The company is known for its extensive network of retail outlets and its commitment to delivering quality products to its customers.

