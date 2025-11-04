Arcosa’s Earnings Call Highlights Record Growth and Strategic Success

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Arcosa’s Earnings Call Highlights Record Growth and Strategic Success

Arcosa’s Earnings Call Highlights Record Growth and Strategic Success

Arcosa ((ACA)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Arcosa’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust growth and strategic success, with record-breaking revenue and impressive growth metrics. Despite facing some challenges in organic volume growth and production downtime, the overall sentiment was positive, buoyed by successful acquisitions and strategic expansions.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

Arcosa reported a record quarter for Q3, with revenue surging by 27% and adjusted EBITDA growing by 51%, excluding the divested steel components business. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached a new high of 21.8%, marking an improvement of 340 basis points compared to the previous year.

Successful Integration of Stavola Acquisition

The $1.2 billion acquisition of Stavola played a pivotal role in Arcosa’s growth, contributing $105 million in adjusted EBITDA with an impressive 35.2% margin for the 12 months ending September 30.

Strong Performance in Construction Products

Arcosa’s Construction Products segment saw a remarkable 46% increase in third-quarter revenues, with adjusted segment EBITDA rising by 62%. The segment’s margin expanded by 300 basis points to 29.7%.

Engineered Structures Segment Growth

The Engineered Structures segment delivered strong organic growth, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 29% and margins expanding by 240 basis points.

Positive Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

Arcosa achieved a leverage ratio of 2.4x, ahead of its plan, and generated a free cash flow of $134 million, marking a 25% increase year-over-year.

Inland Barge Business Improvement

The inland barge business showed significant improvement, with revenues up 22% and adjusted segment EBITDA increasing by 36%, driven by higher tank barge volumes.

Organic Volume Decline in Aggregates

Despite overall growth, Arcosa experienced a mid-single-digit decline in organic volumes in aggregates, which was offset by the addition of Stavola.

Production Downtime in Aggregates

Unplanned equipment repairs led to production downtime at natural aggregates locations, negatively impacting cost absorption.

Residential Market Weakness

The anticipated recovery in the residential markets did not materialize in the second half of the year, affecting volume trends.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Arcosa provided optimistic guidance for 2025, projecting a 32% growth in adjusted EBITDA and anticipated revenues between $2.86 billion and $2.91 billion. The company also reported a 16% increase in its barge business backlog year-to-date, indicating strong future demand.

In conclusion, Arcosa’s earnings call highlighted a period of significant growth and strategic success, driven by record-breaking revenue and successful acquisitions. While challenges in organic volume growth and production downtime were noted, the overall outlook remains positive, with strong forward-looking guidance and expectations for continued growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement