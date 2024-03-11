Arcosa Set to Acquire Ameron Pole, Expands Infrastructure Reach

Arcosa Inc (ACA) has shared an update.

Arcosa, Inc. has announced its subsidiary CEMC Services, LLC is set to acquire Ameron Pole Products LLC for $180 million—a strategic move to expand its infrastructure portfolio. The cash deal, anticipated to close in Q2 2024, hinges on standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions. This acquisition is part of Arcosa’s commitment to enhance its position as a supplier of engineered infrastructure solutions, and the company plans to finance the purchase through available cash and credit facilities. Investors and stakeholders can access detailed transaction specifics in the company’s upcoming regulatory filings and presentations.

