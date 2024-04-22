archTIS Secures Contract with National Security Agency

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

archTIS Ltd., a leader in secure collaboration software, has landed a significant contract with Penten to provide their Kojensi platform to an Australian national security agency. The deal, marking their first project as a subcontractor to Penten, is valued at $466,840, offering both annual recurring revenue and opportunities for future collaboration in Australia and the UK. The contract underscores archTIS’s commitment to solving the challenge of sharing sensitive and classified information securely.

