archTIS Names Andrew Burns as New CFO

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

archTIS Limited has appointed Andrew Burns, a seasoned leader with over 25 years of financial and technology industry experience, as their new Chief Financial Officer to bolster the company’s executive team and drive growth. Burns, who has a notable track record including a successful stint at Citadel Group Limited, is set to manage archTIS’s financial operations and contribute to strategic mergers and acquisitions. The company’s CEO, Daniel Lai, expressed confidence in Burns’s ability to transform business profitability and aid in archTIS’s aggressive growth plans.

For further insights into AU:AR9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.