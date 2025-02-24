Archrock Approves New Incentive Program for Executives

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Archrock ( (AROC) ) has shared an announcement.

On February 19, 2025, Archrock, Inc.’s board of directors’ compensation committee approved a short-term incentive program for its executive officers, with cash incentives based on performance indicators such as Adjusted EBITDA, sustainability, and operating team performance. Additionally, the committee announced adjustments to the base salaries of the executive officers, effective April 2025, reflecting modest increases across the board.

More about Archrock

Archrock, Inc. operates in the energy industry, providing natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and gas sector. The company focuses on delivering essential compression solutions that enhance the efficiency and reliability of natural gas production and transportation.

YTD Price Performance: 6.75%

Average Trading Volume: 1,324,817

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.62B

