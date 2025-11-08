Archies Limited Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Archies Limited ( (IN:ARCHIES) ) has shared an update.

Archies Limited has announced the publication of newspaper advertisements for a Board Meeting scheduled on November 14, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and timely disclosure of financial performance, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Archies Limited

Archies Limited operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of greeting cards, gifts, and stationery products. The company is known for its wide range of products catering to various occasions and celebrations, with a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 674.2M INR

For an in-depth examination of ARCHIES stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue