Archer’s Shareholding Update: Hemen’s Stake Increases

Archer ( (ARHVF) ) has shared an announcement.

Archer Limited announced the redelivery of 14,747,723 shares lent under a share lending agreement, resulting in Hemen Holding Limited holding 30,452,153 shares, or 30.64% of Archer’s total shares and votes. This development follows recent announcements about a successful private placement and the registration of new share capital, indicating a significant consolidation of shares by Hemen, which could impact Archer’s shareholder dynamics.

Average Trading Volume: 379,697

Current Market Cap: NOK2.05B

