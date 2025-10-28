Archer Materials Advances Silicon Biochip for Medical Diagnostics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Archer Materials ( (AU:AXE) ) is now available.

Archer Materials has announced successful initial results from its collaboration with IMEC on the development of a silicon-based Biochip for blood potassium sensing. The silicon devices achieved a potassium sensing accuracy of ±0.3 mM, matching clinical standards and offering faster readout times compared to current technologies. This advancement de-risks the Biochip supply chain, reduces costs, and accelerates commercialization. Archer plans to further refine the technology and pursue regulatory approvals, aiming for clinical trials and productization focused on chronic kidney disease diagnostics.

More about Archer Materials

Archer Materials Limited is a quantum technology company focused on developing advanced semiconductor chips for quantum technology and medical diagnostics.

