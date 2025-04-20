Archean Chemical Industries Boosts Subsidiary with Strategic Loan

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. ( (IN:ACI) ) just unveiled an update.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. has entered into a loan agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, Neun Infra Private Limited, to support its semiconductor business and silicon carbide research project at IIT Bhubaneswar. The loan, amounting to Rs. 20 crores, is part of a strategic move to bolster the subsidiary’s business activities, reflecting Archean’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the semiconductor industry.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on producing and supplying a range of chemical products. The company is involved in various market segments, including the semiconductor industry, as indicated by its support for silicon carbide research.

