Arch Resources (ARCH) has released an update.

Arch Resources, Inc. has negotiated the early termination of certain capped call transactions with key financial institutions in an effort to manage potential dilution from its 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes. This strategic move is estimated to result in the company reclaiming and retiring up to 325,000 shares, which represents nearly 2% of its total diluted shares.

For further insights into ARCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.