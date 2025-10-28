Arcelik A.S. Faces Financial Challenges Amid Declining Sales

Arcelik A.S. Unsponsored ADR ( (ACKAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arcelik A.S. Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.

Arcelik A.S. is a prominent player in the consumer durables and electronics industry, operating globally with manufacturing plants in several countries and a diverse product portfolio. The company is a subsidiary of Koç Holding A.Ş. and has been publicly traded on Borsa Istanbul since 1986.

In its latest earnings report for the period ending September 30, 2025, Arcelik A.S. reported a challenging financial performance. The company experienced a net loss of TRY 7.74 billion compared to a net income of TRY 17.88 billion in the same period last year. This downturn was primarily attributed to decreased net sales and increased financial expenses.

Key financial metrics revealed a decline in net sales to TRY 379.27 billion from TRY 401.70 billion in the previous year. Operating profit also saw a significant drop to TRY 7.92 billion from TRY 23.29 billion. The company’s financial expenses surged to TRY 38.47 billion, further impacting its profitability. Despite these challenges, Arcelik managed to maintain a stable cash flow from financing activities, with a net increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Looking ahead, Arcelik’s management remains focused on navigating the current economic environment, emphasizing cost management and strategic investments to enhance operational efficiency. The company aims to leverage its global presence and diverse product offerings to regain financial stability and drive future growth.

