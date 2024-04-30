Arcadium Lithium Plc Maintains Strong Market Compliance

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc, a well-known seasoned issuer listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has complied with all reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the past year and maintains effective internal controls over financial reporting. The company, with a market value of nearly $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, reported over 1 billion ordinary shares outstanding as of January 31, 2024.

