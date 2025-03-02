Arcadium Lithium Plc Announces Acquisition by Rio Tinto

The latest announcement is out from Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:LTM) ).

Arcadium Lithium Plc has entered into a Transaction Agreement with Rio Tinto Western Holdings Limited and Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited, under which all outstanding ordinary shares of Arcadium will be transferred to the buyer in exchange for $5.85 per share. This transaction, executed through a scheme of arrangement, signifies a strategic acquisition by Rio Tinto, potentially impacting Arcadium’s market positioning and offering liquidity to its shareholders.

Arcadium Lithium Plc is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of the Bailiwick of Jersey, operating in the lithium industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of lithium products and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ALTM.

