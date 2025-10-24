Arcadia Biosciences Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Arcadia Biosciences ( (RKDA) ).

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has announced that its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on December 19, 2025. The company has also informed stockholders of a change in the meeting date and updated deadlines for submitting proposals and nominations for the meeting. This announcement follows a Securities Exchange Agreement with Roosevelt Resources, LP, which involves an all-stock transaction for the combination of the two companies. The meeting and the proxy statement are separate from the special meeting related to this transaction.

The most recent analyst rating on (RKDA) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on RKDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RKDA is a Neutral.

Arcadia Biosciences faces significant financial and valuation challenges, with unprofitability and negative cash flow being major concerns. Technical analysis provides some mixed signals, but overall, the stock lacks strong positive indicators. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the assessment.



More about Arcadia Biosciences

Average Trading Volume: 519,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.32M



