Arca Continental Reports Modest Growth in Q3 2025

Arca Continental ( (EMBVF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arca Continental presented to its investors.

Arca Continental, a major Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, operates in the beverage and snack sectors across Mexico, the U.S., and South America. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported a modest increase in net sales and EBITDA, with net sales reaching Ps. 62,920 million and EBITDA rising to Ps. 12,831 million. Despite a challenging market environment, Arca Continental achieved a record third-quarter EBITDA margin of 20.4% and a net income increase of 3.5% to Ps. 5,311 million. The U.S. operations marked their 30th consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth, while the South American region showed signs of stabilization. Looking ahead, Arca Continental plans to continue its strategic focus on market expansion and sustainable innovation to drive long-term growth.

