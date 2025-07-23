Arc Minerals Secures Licence Renewals for Zambian Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ARC Minerals ( (GB:ARCM) ) has issued an update.

Arc Minerals Ltd has announced the approval of licence renewals for its subsidiaries, Zaco Investments Limited and Afrimin Resources Limited, which are part of a joint venture with Anglo American. This development is significant for Arc Minerals as it ensures the continuation of their exploration activities in Zambia, potentially strengthening their position in the copper mining industry.

Arc Minerals Ltd is an exploration company focused on developing Tier 1 copper deposits. The company operates primarily in the mining industry, with a market focus on copper exploration and development.

