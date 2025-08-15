Arc Minerals Secures Legal Victory in Zambian High Court

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ARC Minerals ( (GB:ARCM) ) has issued an announcement.

Arc Minerals Ltd announced a favorable legal outcome in the Zambian High Court, which supports the company’s position against claims by a former director and Zamex. The court concluded that the Consent Judgment from March 2022 closed the court record, preventing further applications. This decision strengthens Arc’s defenses against the writ of fieri facias filed by Zamex, seeking damages of up to $650,000. The company is taking steps to secure the full effect of this ruling, ensuring its operations and interests remain unaffected.

Arc Minerals Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, with a focus on mineral exploration and development. The company holds a 20% effective indirect interest in Handa Resources Limited and operates primarily in Zambia.

Average Trading Volume: 3,572,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £13.76M

