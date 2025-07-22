Arbuthnot Banking Group Reports Resilient Performance Amid Base Rate Reductions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Arbuthnot Banking ( (GB:ARBB) ) is now available.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC reported a profit before tax of £10.9 million for the first half of 2025, down from £20.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to reductions in the base rate. Despite the decline in profit, the company increased its interim dividend by 10% and saw growth in customer deposits and funds under management, reflecting strategic progress. The company maintained its lending discipline, focusing on high-margin opportunities and avoiding competition on price alone. The uncertain economic outlook has led to cautious lending, particularly in the real estate finance market, but Arbuthnot continues to grow its specialist divisions and attract new deposits, demonstrating resilience in a challenging environment.

Spark’s Take on GB:ARBB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ARBB is a Outperform.

Arbuthnot Banking’s overall score reflects its robust financial health and attractive valuation, which are slightly offset by bearish technical indicators. The company’s strong Q4 performance and low P/E ratio make it appealing, but technical analysis suggests caution due to recent downward momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ARBB stock, click here.

More about Arbuthnot Banking

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is the holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on private and commercial banking, wealth management, and specialist lending, with a strong emphasis on relationship-led banking and maintaining high-quality credit standards.

Average Trading Volume: 2,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £155.8M

See more data about ARBB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue