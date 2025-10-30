Arbe Robotics Schedules Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Arbe Robotics ( (ARBE) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, Arbe Robotics announced it will hold its third quarter 2025 financial results conference call on November 17, 2025. This announcement highlights Arbe’s continued commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, as it provides insights into its financial performance and strategic direction. The call will feature key company executives, including CEO Kobi Marenko and CFO Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, and will be accessible via webcast and telephone, reflecting Arbe’s proactive approach in maintaining investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARBE) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arbe Robotics stock, see the ARBE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ARBE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARBE is a Neutral.

Arbe Robotics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and high operational losses. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains challenging due to ongoing losses. The earnings call provided some optimism with strategic advancements, but immediate financial concerns and industry delays weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on ARBE stock, click here.

More about Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with operations in the United States, Germany, and China. The company specializes in radar technology that provides detailed, real-time, 4-dimensional imaging for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, enhancing safety across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments.

Average Trading Volume: 3,598,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $203M

See more data about ARBE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue