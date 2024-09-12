Arbe Robotics Elects New Directors

Arbe Robotics (ARBE) has released an update.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. announced the successful appointment of Mr. Yair Shamir, Mr. Kobi Marenko, and Mr. E. Scott Crist as Class III directors following their 2024 annual general meeting. The proceedings and resolutions, including other approved proposals, were detailed in a proxy statement from August and are documented in the company’s recent Form 6-K filing. This information is set to be referenced in future registration statements for investors’ consideration.

