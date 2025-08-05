Arata Corporation Reports Q2 Financial Results with Mixed Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Arata ( (JP:2733) ).

Arata Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.3% year-on-year. However, there was a notable decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 13.7%, 17.9%, and 18.8% respectively. The company also announced its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, expecting a moderate growth in net sales and a significant increase in operating and ordinary profits, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent quarterly setbacks.

More about Arata

Arata Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that involves the provision of various products and services. The company focuses on delivering high-quality offerings to its market, although specific products or services are not detailed in the provided text.

Average Trading Volume: 62,635

Current Market Cap: Yen114.4B

For a thorough assessment of 2733 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue