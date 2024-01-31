ARAMARK Shareholders Vote on Key Company Matters

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting on January 30, 2024, shareholders voted on several matters as disclosed in the December 2023 Proxy Statement. Ten director nominees were elected to serve until the next annual meeting, Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year, and the executive officers’ compensation received advisory approval. The voting included a mix of for, against, abstentions, and broker non-votes.

