Arafura Rare Earths Bolsters Financial Position with New Share Issue

Arafura Resources ( (AU:ARU) ) has provided an announcement.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has issued 440,568,781 new fully paid ordinary shares as part of the first tranche of an institutional placement announced in late October 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s financial position and support its ongoing projects, potentially strengthening its market position in the rare earths sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ARU) stock is a Hold with a A$0.19 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arafura Resources stock, see the AU:ARU Stock Forecast page.

More about Arafura Resources

Arafura Rare Earths Limited operates in the rare earths industry, focusing on the extraction and supply of rare earth elements, which are critical for various high-tech and green technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 30,582,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$837.1M

