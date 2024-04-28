Arafura Advances Nolans Project with Government Support

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Arafura Resources Limited has made significant strides in the first quarter of 2024 towards a final investment decision for the Nolans Project, securing US$533 million in government debt finance support and making key executive appointments, including a new CEO and COO. The company has successfully raised A$6.5 million for interim funding and is preparing for construction, which will begin immediately after the investment decision. Looking ahead, Arafura is focused on securing additional funding and off-take agreements while commencing a scoping study for the project’s second phase.

