ARA Trust Announces Board Reshuffle

ARA US Hospitality Trust (SG:XZL) has released an update.

ARA US Hospitality Trust has announced the departure of Mr. Moses K Song from its Board of Directors, effective April 19, 2024. The company expressed its appreciation for Song’s contributions during his tenure. Despite this change, the composition of the Audit and Risk Committee remains unaffected, maintaining stability within the company’s governance structure.

