Aquirian Limited Announces General Meeting to Address Key Resolutions

Aquirian Limited ( (AU:AQN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aquirian Limited has scheduled a General Meeting on May 22, 2025, to discuss key resolutions. The agenda includes the election of Mr. Adrian Mason as a Director and the ratification of prior issues of March Placement Shares under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. These resolutions are significant for the company’s governance and capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Aquirian Limited

YTD Price Performance: 77.78%

Average Trading Volume: 146,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$31.75M

Find detailed analytics on AQN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

