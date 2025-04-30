Aquila Holdings ASA Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Carbon Transition ASA ( (DE:S5B) ) has issued an update.

Aquila Holdings ASA has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for 22 May 2025 in Oslo, Norway. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically or submit proxy forms in advance, as voting by phone during the meeting is not permitted. The meeting will allow for dial-in participation, but votes cannot be cast over the phone. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to facilitating shareholder engagement and ensuring smooth governance processes.

More about Carbon Transition ASA

Aquila Holdings ASA is a Norwegian seismic multi-client and investment company listed on Euronext Expand. The company specializes in 3D ocean bottom node seismic multi-client data for near-field exploration, with key assets in Norway and Egypt. Additionally, Aquila Holdings has an investment arm focusing on investments in listed companies and those expected to be listed.

YTD Price Performance: 42.50%

Average Trading Volume: 24,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €16.27M

For detailed information about S5B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue