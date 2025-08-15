Aquestive Therapeutics Announces $85M Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( (AQST) ) has issued an update.

On August 14, 2025, Aquestive Therapeutics announced an underwriting agreement for an offering of 21,250,000 shares of common stock at $4.00 per share, expected to raise $85 million. The proceeds will primarily fund the launch and commercialization of Anaphylm™, a sublingual film for severe allergic reactions, pending FDA approval, and support the company’s operations into 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (AQST) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aquestive Therapeutics stock, see the AQST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AQST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AQST is a Neutral.

Aquestive Therapeutics faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and high leverage being the most critical factors. While there is some technical strength and positive corporate developments, such as strategic funding and FDA progress, the overall financial instability and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the stock’s score.

To see Spark’s full report on AQST stock, click here.

More about Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and commercializing innovative products that address unmet medical needs. The company specializes in sublingual film formulations, with a particular emphasis on treatments for severe allergic reactions and other conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,384,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $409.9M

Learn more about AQST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue