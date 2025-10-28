AquaBounty Technologies Secures $4M in Senior Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from AquaBounty Technologies ( (AQB) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, AquaBounty Technologies entered into Note Purchase Agreements with investors for the issuance and sale of $4 million in Senior Notes. These notes are unsecured, nonconvertible, and bear an 18% interest rate, with a maturity date set for 18 months from closing. The agreements include restrictive covenants and events of default, allowing investors certain rights, such as nominating an additional director to the company’s board if defaults occur.

The most recent analyst rating on (AQB) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AquaBounty Technologies stock, see the AQB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AQB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AQB is a Neutral.

AquaBounty Technologies has a low overall stock score of 43, primarily due to significant financial weaknesses, including volatile revenues and negative cash flows. The technical analysis provides a neutral view, with mixed signals from momentum indicators. The poor valuation, reflected in a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend, further impacts the stock’s attractiveness. Improvements in operational efficiency and cash flow management are critical for enhancing its financial health.

To see Spark’s full report on AQB stock, click here.

More about AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of genetically modified fish to enhance productivity and sustainability in aquaculture.

Average Trading Volume: 2,718,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.74M

See more insights into AQB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue