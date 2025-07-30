Aqua Bio Technology ASA Clarifies Share Subscription Process Amid Audit Delays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Aqua Bio Technology ASA ( (DE:3FZ) ).

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has clarified that investors who participated in the private placement and shareholders involved in the repair issue do not need to resubscribe for shares. The company has faced delays in the registration process due to significant audit findings in several subsidiaries, impacting the timeline for the prospectus approval expected in April 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 917,160

Current Market Cap: NOK126.7M

