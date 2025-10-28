Aqua Bio Technology ASA Announces Q3 2025 Financial Reporting and Strategic Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Aqua Bio Technology ASA ( (DE:3FZ) ).

Aqua Bio Technology ASA is set to release a quarterly financial report for Q3 2025 to comply with EEA prospectus requirements, with publication expected on November 21, 2025. The company is finalizing the issuance of new shares and has made significant management changes to enhance financial reporting accuracy. Additionally, ABTEC has corrected its financial statements by retroactively adjusting the consolidation of Jetcarrier AS, now treated as a financial investment, impacting its segment composition and goodwill valuation.

More about Aqua Bio Technology ASA

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (ABTEC) is a technology and distribution group specializing in skincare and non-food products. The company focuses on both B2C and B2B distribution, offering services in shipping, customs clearance, and logistics, while also developing sustainable biotechnology for skincare applications. ABTEC is listed on Euronext Expand Oslo.

Average Trading Volume: 232,086

Current Market Cap: NOK71.9M

