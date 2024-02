Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has released an update.

Apyx Medical Corporation has announced that its innovative Renuvion technology will take center stage in three educational sessions at the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery’s 40th Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans. This event is a significant platform for showcasing advancements in the cosmetic surgery field, scheduled for February 22-24.

For further insights into APYX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.