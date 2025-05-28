APTT’s Twelfth AGM Highlights 2024 Performance and 2025 Strategy

Confident Investing Starts Here:
An announcement from Asian Pay Television ( (SG:S7OU) ) is now available.
Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT) held its Twelfth Annual General Meeting, chaired by Yong Lum Sung, with key directors and executives present. The meeting, which had a quorum with over 449 million units represented, included a presentation by CEO Somnath Adak on APTT’s 2024 performance and 2025 strategic focus areas.
More about Asian Pay Television
Average Trading Volume: 512,224
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: S$144.5M
