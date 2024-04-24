Aptitude Software Advances Share Buyback

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc, a leader in finance transformation software, has recently bought back 5,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 302 pence each, as part of their Share Buyback Programme. This purchase reduces the total number of shares in circulation, with the company holding 206,600 shares in treasury. Shareholders can use the remaining 57,131,011 shares figure to assess their ownership percentage.

