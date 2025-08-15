Applied Energetics Surpasses Key Milestones in PLAID™-L

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An announcement from Applied Energetics ( (AERG) ) is now available.
On August 14, 2025, Applied Energetics, a leader in ultrashort pulse directed energy and optical technologies, announced significant progress in their strategic initiatives. The company achieved key technical milestones in their PLAID™-L program, surpassing peak power performance targets, and expanded their market engagement with defense organizations. They accepted nearly $3 million in capital to support growth, focusing on testing, personnel expansion, and potential partnerships. Looking forward, Applied Energetics aims to complete further phases of PLAID™-L development and expand their IP portfolio, positioning themselves to meet evolving defense requirements.
Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in optical fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies for countering drones, ISR sensors, hypersonic weapons, and other applications. With 27 patents and 7 patents pending, their systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous defense platforms, offering significant size-weight-power reductions compared to traditional laser technology. These technologies serve both national security and commercial markets.
