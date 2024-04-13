Applied Digital’s Dilemma: Navigating the Risk of HPC Commoditization and Market Saturation

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Applied Digital Corporation faces a significant business risk as the commoditization of High-Performance Computing (HPC) hardware and software intensifies. The saturation of the market with generic processors, interconnects, flash storage, and the proliferation of advanced open-source software are prompting increased pricing pressure. This situation forces the company to consider price reductions to maintain competitiveness, potentially eroding gross margins and adversely impacting operating results. The integration of unique technology into standardized components further exacerbates this challenge for Applied Digital Corporation.

The average APLD stock price target is $8.50, implying 213.65% upside potential.

To learn more about Applied Digital Corporation’s risk factors, click here.