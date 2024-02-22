Applied Digital Welcomes New Director, Bids Farewell to Two

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has released an update.

Applied Digital Corporation has enhanced its Board of Directors with the addition of Rachel H. Lee, effective February 22, 2024. Lee, with her extensive background in private equity and investment banking, including roles at Ares Management and J.P. Morgan, as well as board experience at notable companies, will contribute her expertise particularly on the Compensation Committee. Her appointment coincides with the resignations of Kelli McDonald and Virginia Moore from the Board, which were not due to any operational disagreements. Lee will be compensated in line with other non-employee directors and will receive restricted stock awards.

