Applied Digital Secures $5B Lease for AI Infrastructure

An update from Applied Digital Corporation ( (APLD) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Applied Digital Corporation announced a significant lease agreement with a U.S. based investment-grade hyperscaler at its Polaris Forge 2 Campus in North Dakota. This agreement, valued at approximately $5 billion over 15 years, will provide 200 megawatts of critical IT capacity to support AI and HPC infrastructure, with potential for expansion. This development strengthens Applied Digital’s position as a leading builder of AI infrastructure, with a total leased capacity of 600 MW across its North Dakota campuses. The company’s rapid growth and strategic partnerships are reshaping the AI infrastructure landscape, as evidenced by its recent achievements and industry recognitions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APLD is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 53 reflects a company with strong technical momentum but significant financial challenges. The most impactful factor is the poor financial performance, with ongoing losses and cash flow inefficiencies. While technical indicators are positive, the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. The company’s strategic positioning in AI infrastructure offers long-term potential, but short-term financial and operational hurdles weigh heavily on the score.

Applied Digital Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, TX and founded in 2021, operates in the data center industry, designing and building high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. The company is recognized for its hyperscale expertise, proprietary waterless cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities, aiming to deliver secure and scalable compute efficiently while fostering economic opportunities in underserved communities.

